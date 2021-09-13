Menu

Crime

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard to face extradition hearing sooner than expected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 7:29 pm
Peter Nygard appears over video in this courtroom sketch on Jan. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Peter Nygard appears over video in this courtroom sketch on Jan. 6, 2021. La Liberté Manitoba/Tadens Mpwene

An extradition hearing for a former Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is being pushed up a month.

Peter Nygard was to appear in court from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, but court documents show the date has been changed to Oct. 1 at the request of the Crown and Nygard’s counsel.

Read more: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request

Nygard was arrested in December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities there accuse the 80-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request' Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan told court earlier this year that his client denies all allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the Supreme Court of Canada denied Nygard’s request to challenge two lower court decisions that denied him bail.

Nygard’s bail was first denied in February, with the judge citing concerns that he would contact witnesses if released.

Read more: Judge rejects fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s bid to be released from jail

His lawyers presented the bail hearings with a release plan that included monitoring of all emails and text messages. It also involved an in-home security guard and 24-hour video surveillance.

Federal prosecutors argued that Nygard has the finances and personnel available to help him in obstructing justice. Nygard appealed that decision and was again denied release in March.

The extradition request from the U.S. details accounts from seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial in that country.

Click to play video: 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested on sex trafficking charges – Dec 15, 2020

The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced through financial means or physical force.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

Read more: Peter Nygard’s sons accuse Canadian fashion mogul of arranging for their rape as teens

Nygard founded his fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967. It grew from a partial stake in a women’s garment manufacturer to a brand name sold in stores around the world.

He stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020.

Click to play video: 'Nygard son relieved father is in custody' Nygard son relieved father is in custody
Nygard son relieved father is in custody – Dec 15, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
