Headline link
Crime

SIU ends probe into facial injuries sustained by fleeing London suspect

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2021 4:33 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The province’s police watchdog has terminated an investigation involving London police after a man suffered facial injuries last month as he fled police.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, the man suffered the injuries on the evening of Aug. 15 after he struck a fence near Adelaide Street North and Dufferin Avenue while on a bicycle.

The man, who had warrants out for his arrest, had spotted a police cruiser and cycled away from it, later hitting the fence, the SIU said.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, it was established the man was solely responsible for his injuries suffered from the impact of hitting the fence,” the agency said in a news release on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Director Martino found that there was patently nothing to investigate in relation to potential criminal liability of any officer involved in this case. The file has been closed.”

No other information was released by the agency.

