Weapons, drugs, stolen property seized during traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and stolen property earlier this week.

According to OPP, around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers stopped a vehicle towing a boat and trailer on Mount Horeb Road, just southwest of the village of Omemee, for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

Police say their investigation determined the boat had been reported stolen. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis and a sawed-off shotgun.

The driver and passenger were arrested and each was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and over $5,000

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Names of the accused were not released as the investigation remains ongoing, OPP stated Friday.

