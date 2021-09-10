Menu

Crime

Weapons, drugs, stolen property seized during traffic stop in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 12:05 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and stolen property earlier this week.

According to OPP, around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers stopped a vehicle towing a boat and trailer on Mount Horeb Road, just southwest of the village of Omemee, for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

2 arrested following robbery and assault in Lindsay, police say

Police say their investigation determined the boat had been reported stolen. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis and a sawed-off shotgun.

The driver and passenger were arrested and each was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and over $5,000
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Names of the accused were not released as the investigation remains ongoing, OPP stated Friday.

