Canada

Positive COVID-19 test halts mail delivery for parts of Kelowna, West Kelowna: Canada Post

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 7:49 pm
Canada Post says an employee working at the Okanagan Delivery Centre tested positive for COVID-19, but expects mail delivery to resume Wednesday. View image in full screen
Canada Post says an employee working at the Okanagan Delivery Centre tested positive for COVID-19, but expects mail delivery to resume Wednesday. Global News

If you live in Kelowna or West Kelowna, you may not have received any mail on Tuesday.

According to Canada Post, the Okanagan Delivery Centre on Baillie Avenue in Kelowna was closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Canada Post says the employee was following physical distancing measures and wore personal protective equipment, and that the facility was immediately closed to conduct sanitization.

Read more: How to vote by mail in the 2021 Canada election

The facility closure affected mail delivery to customers in parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna with the postal code beginning with V1W, V1V, V1Y and V1Z.

Canada Post says delivery should resume on Wednesday.

“We certainly understand that operating during COVID-19 can cause concerns for employees,” Canada Post said in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why, since the beginning, we’ve committed to closely following the advice of public health officials at the national and local level in order to keep the employees and the people they serve safe.”

Click to play video: 'Mail-in ballots in some jurisdictions could take up to 5 days to count: Perrault' Mail-in ballots in some jurisdictions could take up to 5 days to count: Perrault
Mail-in ballots in some jurisdictions could take up to 5 days to count: Perrault – Aug 18, 2021
