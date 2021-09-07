5 songs you must hear this week: 06 September 2021

Now that Labour Day has arrived, the recorded music industry will turn its attention to big fourth-quarter releases. At the same time, we’re experiencing a tsunami of new music that was recorded over the course of the pandemic. Those tunes have to come out some time–and that time seems to be now.

1. Yukon Blonde, Your Heart’s My Home

Vindicator (Deluxe Version) (Dine Alone)

Recommended If You Like: Canadian West Coast psych-rock

With a deluxe version on their fourth album coming September 22—it’ll feature remixes and new B-sides—Yukon is also getting ready to hit the road, COVID or no COVID. Responsible, social-distanced dates are coming up in Victoria, Vancouver, and Nanaimo. Since the original version of this record was released at the height of the pandemic in November 2020, these shows will mark the first time they’ve had a chance to perform this music live. This track is now an official single.

2. Coheed and Cambria, Shoulders

Single (WMG)

RIYL: Riffing

C&C hasn’t released anything in more than three years, partly because of Claudio Sanchez’s literary and graphic novel work, partly because of the whole COVID thing. Big riffs with this one, which might make this the most accessible C&C track in a very long time.

3. William Shatner, Clouds of Guilt feat. Joe Jonas

Bill (Republic Records/UMG)

RIYL: Well, it’s Captain Kirk, innit?

The Shat turned 90 back in March and has no plans to slow down. His latest record—this is number 13, in case you were counting—loops in guest performers like Robert Randolf, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, and interestingly, Joan as Police Woman. He calls this record “autobiographical,” so pay attention the lyrics. The Joe Jonas song is the first single with the rest of the album to follow on September 24.

4. Caribou, You Can Do It

Single (Merge)

RIYL: Dogs (Watch the video)

Dundas, Ontario’s Dan Snaith, offers up this song encourages us to just do it (apologies to Nike). To illustrate what he means, the video features nothing but shots of the happiest dogs you will find anywhere. You can’t help but smile. Rave on, puppies.

Tom Morello feat. Phantogram, Driving to Texas

The Atlas Underground Fire (Mom + Pop)

RIYL: A different side of Tom

While Rage Against the Machine waits until they can tour again, Tom has been working at home on a variety of projects including this follow-up to his 2018 album. This time, he brought in Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, the guys from Bring Me the Horizon, and Damian Marley. This track—a dreamy definitely not-Rage kind of track—features Josh and Sarah from Phantogram. The full album will be out on October 15.

