Canada

1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 1 between Golden and Revelstoke

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 4:55 pm
RCMP in B.C. are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 1. View image in full screen
RCMP in B.C. are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 1. Global News

One person is dead and four others are injured following a collision involving four vehicles on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke, B.C., on Sunday morning.

Golden RCMP say officers responded just after 8 a.m. to a report of a crash between a pickup truck and motor home.

Witnesses told RCMP that an eastbound red pickup veered into the westbound lane and collided with a motor home, which resulted in collisions involving an eastbound pickup hauling a travel trailer and a westbound semi-truck.

The driver of the red pickup, a 48-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers — a woman and child — have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: 3 dead in crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C.’s police watchdog investigating

The driver of the motorhome has been airlifted to hospital, while a child passenger has been transported by land to hospital. Both suffered what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants in the pick-up with the trailer and the semi-truck were uninjured.

Officers closed a stretch of highway as they investigated.

DriveBC reported that the road reopened on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP tagTraffic tagHighway 1 tagHighway 1 Crash tagTrans-Canada crash tagrevelstoke crash tagGolden BC crash tag

