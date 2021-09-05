Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. house fire causes $375,000 in damage

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 5, 2021 11:41 am
325 Grey Street in London, Ont. View image in full screen
325 Grey Street in London, Ont. London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., fire crews say no one was seriously injured after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

London Fire Department (LFD) crews were called to a home at 325 Grey St. just after 3 p.m.

The roof was on fire, and a platoon chief with LFD says the fire was difficult to knock down due to the old age of the home and multiple layers of roof shingles.

Read more: $400,000 in damage, 3 displaced after London, Ont., house fire

No residents or pets were inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Crews say no one suffered serious injuries but two firefighters had to get checked out by paramedics before returning to their duties.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fire did not spread to neighbouring homes.

Read more: London, Ont. family, lizard, rabbit, 3 dogs safe after hoverboard fire, chief says

Damage is pegged at $375,000.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. LFD was unable to comment on whether the fire is considered suspicious.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLondon tagHouse Fire tagLondon Fire Department taggrey street taglfd tagFire London tagGrey Street fire tagLondon fire Grey Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers