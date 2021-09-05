London, Ont. house fire causes $375,000 in damage

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., fire crews say no one was seriously injured after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

London Fire Department (LFD) crews were called to a home at 325 Grey St. just after 3 p.m.

The roof was on fire, and a platoon chief with LFD says the fire was difficult to knock down due to the old age of the home and multiple layers of roof shingles.

No residents or pets were inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Crews say no one suffered serious injuries but two firefighters had to get checked out by paramedics before returning to their duties.

The fire did not spread to neighbouring homes.

Damage is pegged at $375,000.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. LFD was unable to comment on whether the fire is considered suspicious.

Update 2 – Fire is under control but working on exposing hidden fires in the roof. Fire Prevention Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/r2unPp1LqA — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 4, 2021