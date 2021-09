Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Weeds at Gyro and Roatary Beach in Kelowna continue to clog up Okanagan Lake.

Some consider the weeds unsightly, and a swimming nuisance, while others worry they could also be a biohazard.

Yasmin Gandham spoke with the city about what officials are doing about the growing problem.