Provincial, federal programs aimed at helping Manitoba farmers recover from summer drought

A pair of programs were launched Tuesday by the federal and provincial governments to help Manitoba livestock producers deal with the cost of this summer’s drought.

Provincial Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler said farmers have borne “extraordinary costs” for feed and transportation during the crisis, and the new programs should help them get back on their feet.

“Manitoba producers care deeply about their livestock and these programs will help producers buy feed, or to help get the feed they have purchased delivered to their animals, or get the animals to another location where feed is available,” said Eichler.

“This has been a tough year and we continue to take strides to support our producers in any way we can.”

The new programs under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership will help producers purchase and test feed, including the cost of transporting purchased feed, and offer assistance to offset the expenses associated with moving livestock to alternative feed supply areas.

Eligible animals are beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats, bison, and horses raised for pregnant mare urine.

Manitoba farmers who were forced to sell breeding stock due to limited feed during the drought are also going to get a hand up when it comes to rebuilding their herds in 2022, as part of an additional program under the drought recovery framework currently underdevelopment.

“These programs will help address some of the extraordinary costs beef producers have been incurring due to the drought conditions,” said Manitoba Beef Producers president Tyler Fulton.

“Producers are making important management decisions for their operations heading into the next few months, and having access to these programs will certainly help with that process. Looking further ahead, we welcome continued discussions with governments about how a herd recovery program will be framed.”

