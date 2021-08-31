Halifax police charge 42-year-old man with child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 42-year-old man has been charged by Halifax Regional Police with sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

In a release, police said they conducted a search of an address in Halifax on Aug. 29.

“Investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis,” said police.

Read more: RCMP make public appeal after child pornography charges laid against businessman

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police.

1:54 6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case 6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case – Jul 8, 2016