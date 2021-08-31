Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 42-year-old man with child pornography

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 11:07 am
Halifax police charge 42-year-old man with child pornography - image View image in full screen
File Photo / Getty Images

A 42-year-old man has been charged by Halifax Regional Police with sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

In a release, police said they conducted a search of an address in Halifax on Aug. 29.

“Investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis,” said police.

Read more: RCMP make public appeal after child pornography charges laid against businessman

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with information on child pornography is asked to file a report by calling police.

