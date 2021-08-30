Guelph Storm could see 15 rookies make final roster as training camp opens

Send this page to someone via email

An unprecedented training camp is getting underway for the Guelph Storm under the helm of head coach and general manager George Burnett.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting Ontario Hockey League action for nearly 18 months, teams will be dealing with an influx of first-year players.

In an interview on Monday, Burnett said the team is anticipating as many as 15 new OHL players on the roster. Usually, OHL teams carry only a few rookies into the season.

“I’m not sure we’re alone,” Burnett said. “It’s a unique situation that we’ve all been put in because of this pandemic but we’re feeling good about the group we have and excited to see the young kids play.”

The Storm have only 10 returning players: one goaltender, three defencemen and six forwards.

Burnett will have to find room for players from two full draft classes and part of a third whose debuts have been halted due to the pandemic. Import picks Valentin Zhugin and Leo Hafenrichter are also expected to arrive later in training camp.

“It’ll take some manoeuvring,” Burnett said. “Our numbers look like they are fairly high right now but I want it to be competitive. There’s no free passes for the kids that were first-year players two years ago.”

The Storm also have no overage players signed at the moment, making the team even younger, but that could change before training camp ends.

Burnett said he’s also hoping some of the “veteran” players, who were first-years the last time they played, step into more of a leadership role.

“Not necessarily a fair situation but it is the same for every team around our league,” he said.

The 10 returning players are goaltender Owen Bennett with defencemen Daniil Chayka, Michael Bianconi and Luka Profaca along with forwards Jacob Maillet, Ben McFarlane, Matthew Papais, Marko Sikic, Cooper Walker and Danny Zhilkin.

The Storm will play their first pre-season game against the Mississauga Steelheads at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The regular season begins with and a home-and-home series on the road against the Kitchener Rangers on Oct. 8.