Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old seriously injured in Greenboro East shooting: Ottawa police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 11:26 am
A 19-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting in Greenboro East Sunday evening, police say. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting in Greenboro East Sunday evening, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 19-year-old man is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Ottawa over the weekend, police say.

The city’s guns and gang unit is currently investigating the incident, which took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Lorry Greenberg Drive.

Read more: Ottawa police lay 1st-degree murder charge in Hunt Club shooting

Police say they found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene, but have yet to mention making any arrests.

Trending Stories

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the incident, especially those who may have dashcam or security footage from around the time of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Shooting tagGuns and Gangs taggreenboro east taggreenboro east shooting tagOttawa shooting greenboro tagshooting greenboro tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers