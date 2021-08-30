19-year-old seriously injured in Greenboro East shooting: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Ottawa over the weekend, police say.

The city’s guns and gang unit is currently investigating the incident, which took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Lorry Greenberg Drive.

Police say they found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene, but have yet to mention making any arrests.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to the incident, especially those who may have dashcam or security footage from around the time of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Advertisement