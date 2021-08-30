OPP identify man killed during thunderstorm in Erin, Ont.

Wellington County OPP identified a man who died at an Erin, Ont., golf course during Saturday’s thunderstorm in the area.
A person was injured at the course just after 6 p.m. The man has now been identified as 59-year-old William Elliott of Halton Hills.
Read more: OPP say 1 dead in Erin after storm; flooding and power outages reported across Greater Toronto Area
“Severe weather conditions caused a tree and hydro lines to fall across an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the lot,” police said in a news release.
OPP said the owner of the vehicle then walked over to it and tried to put out a small fire when he collapsed. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are still investigating the death with its forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.
A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
