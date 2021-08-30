Menu

Canada

OPP identify man killed during thunderstorm in Erin, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 9:45 am
OPP say a man died during Saturday's thunderstorm at a golf course in Erin, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say a man died during Saturday's thunderstorm at a golf course in Erin, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP identified a man who died at an Erin, Ont., golf course during Saturday’s thunderstorm in the area.

A person was injured at the course just after 6 p.m. The man has now been identified as 59-year-old William Elliott of Halton Hills.

Read more: OPP say 1 dead in Erin after storm; flooding and power outages reported across Greater Toronto Area

“Severe weather conditions caused a tree and hydro lines to fall across an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the lot,” police said in a news release.

OPP said the owner of the vehicle then walked over to it and tried to put out a small fire when he collapsed. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Gas prices approach record levels across southern Ontario

Police said they are still investigating the death with its forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

