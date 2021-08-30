OPP identify man killed during thunderstorm in Erin, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP identified a man who died at an Erin, Ont., golf course during Saturday’s thunderstorm in the area.

A person was injured at the course just after 6 p.m. The man has now been identified as 59-year-old William Elliott of Halton Hills.

“Severe weather conditions caused a tree and hydro lines to fall across an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the lot,” police said in a news release.

OPP said the owner of the vehicle then walked over to it and tried to put out a small fire when he collapsed. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still investigating the death with its forensic identification services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

#WellingtonOPP responded along #erin fire and #GWEMS this evening at 6:10 pm to an injured person on a golf course during a violent storm in #erin . The person was later pronounced deceased. @HydroOne attended scene due to downed trees and wires. Investigation is ongoing. ^CR pic.twitter.com/DSA4kCta7H — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 29, 2021