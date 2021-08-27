Menu

Crime

London police arrest 4 in connection to drug investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 4:53 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police have charged four people in connection to a drug investigation where over $25,000 worth of cocaine and oxycontin were found after police searched several homes.

On Thursday, police executed search warrants at three addresses in the north and northeast end of the city on Jacksway Crescent, Cayuga Crescent, and Apache Road.

During the searches, police say they seized $24,640 worth of cocaine, $1,020 worth of Oxycontin, five digital scales, six cell phones and $1,760 in Canadian currency.

COVID-19: MLHU reports 30 cases, 6 cases in Elgin Oxford

As a result, four Londoners, two men, aged 21 and 22, as well as two women, aged 21 and 18 are all facing one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance.

The 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are both additionally charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All four have been released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in London Court again on November 18.

