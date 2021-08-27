Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with sexual assault after 12-year-old groped on Granville Island: police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 2:52 pm
The victim, a 12-year-old girl, told police she was attacked at the Granville Island Public Market on Aug. 13. View image in full screen
The victim, a 12-year-old girl, told police she was attacked at the Granville Island Public Market on Aug. 13. Global News

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the sexual assault of a child on Granville Island earlier this month.

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, contacted police, saying she was attacked at the Granville Island Public Market on Aug. 13.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating after three young girls groped near False Creek' VPD investigating after three young girls groped near False Creek
VPD investigating after three young girls groped near False Creek – Aug 19, 2021

Derek Sangris was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl came forward after police issued a public warning about a series of gropings around False Creek on Aug. 17.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Surge in stranger sex assaults warrants Vancouver police warning' Surge in stranger sex assaults warrants Vancouver police warning
Surge in stranger sex assaults warrants Vancouver police warning – Aug 11, 2021

Police said the first assaults happened around 4:30 p.m., when a pair of 11-year-old girls were walking by the seawall near Granville Island. A man on a bicycle approached them from behind and groped one of the girls, police said, and then followed them to West 6th Avenue and Birch Street where he groped the second girl.

Read more: Warning issued after trio of girls groped near Vancouver’s False Creek

About 30 minutes later, a man groped a 15-year-old girl who was running on the seawall near Science World.

Police say they are working to determine if the suspect is linked to other unsolved sexual attacks in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagFalse Creek taggranville island tagGranville Island groping arrest tagGranville Island sex assault charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers