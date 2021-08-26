Pacius scores first ever CPL goals as Forge FC drop Atlético Ottawa 4-0

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC picked up their seventh win of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with a 4-0 win over Atlético Ottawa on Wednesday night.

The reigning league champs got a pair of second half goals from 20-year-old forward Woobens Pacius who found the net in the 54th and 61st minute. The strikes were the first two goals ever for the Montreal native in the CPL.

Daniel Krutzen slotted home the games first goal through a penalty kick in the 44th minute after Ottawa defender Keesean Ferdinand dumped midfielder Tristan Borges in the box.

Substitute Chris Nanco sealed the game when he drove home a stoppage time effort at the death.

Keeper Baj Maan picked up the clean sheet as Forge are now unbeaten in five straight.

There were four bookings combined in the match with three of four yellow cards flashed in front of Atlético players.

The win puts Forge level on points (22) with Valour FC in third and five ahead of York United in fifth.

Atlético Ottawa are dead last in the CPL with just 11 points on three wins and a pair of draws in 13 games.

