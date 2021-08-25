Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northwest Territories reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Miller says COVID-19 ‘flare-ups’ have been reported in schools across Indigenous communities' Miller says COVID-19 ‘flare-ups’ have been reported in schools across Indigenous communities
WATCH: Miller says COVID-19 'flare-ups' have been reported in schools across Indigenous communities – May 12, 2021

The Northwest Territories has reinstated its mask mandate amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces starting tomorrow morning.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Kami Kandola, says masks are one of the best protections against the Delta variant, which she says is spreading quickly across the region.

Trending Stories

Read more: Military deployed to help Northwest Territories amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Kandola also extended a lockdown order in the communities of Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope until Sept. 4.

Most of the territory’s 226 cases are in those two communities, which have been in lockdown since Aug. 15.

This is the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the territory, which reported its first death due to the virus earlier this week.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagNorthwest Territories tagNWT tagmask mandates canada tagNWT mask mandate tagNWT reinstates mask mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers