Police seek help locating missing London, Ont. woman

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking the public for help finding a woman last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say Heather Jamieson, 45, of London, was last seen around 7:10 a.m. in the Belmont area.

Read more: Western University PhD student creates missing persons research hub

She’s described by police as roughly five-feet-two-inches tall with dyed auburn hair and green eyes and is believed to be driving a white, four-door, 2018 Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate “GREENING.”

Police say the vehicle has tinted windows and green duct tape on the passenger side mirror. There is also green duct tape or tape marks on the rear passenger bumper, police add. A photo was provided by police as a reference, though it is not a photo of Jamieson’s car.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A vehicle similar to the vehicle the missing woman is believed to be driving. supplied by London police

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say they and her family are concerned for her welfare.