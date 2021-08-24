Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau’s housing affordability plan makes pitch to ban blind bidding, foreign buyers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Liberals introduce 3-part housing plan' Canada election: Liberals introduce 3-part housing plan
On Tuesday while campaigning in Hamilton, Ont., Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announced a three-part housing plan which includes building more homes, providing a Buyers Tax Credit and introducing a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would help renters become homeowners through $1 billion in loans and grants, while also banning blind bidding and putting a two-year moratorium on foreign buyers.

During an election campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., Trudeau says the plan would help develop rent-to-own projects with an array of partners, creating a pathway to home ownership for renters in five years or less.

It would also create a “Homebuyers’ Bill of Rights” that would establish a legal right to a home inspection, something some have resorted to waiving amid frantic bidding wars and fevered races to snatch up homes in an increasingly cutthroat Canadian real estate market.

READ MORE: How to tame the housing wars — why open bidding may not work

Trending Stories

The Liberals say their plan would help young Canadians afford a down payment faster by introducing a tax-free First Home Savings Account.

Story continues below advertisement

It would allow Canadians under 40 to save up to $40,000 toward their first home, and withdraw it tax-free to put toward their purchase, with no requirement to repay it.

The plan also includes a Housing Accelerator Fund, which would make $4 billion available to help large cities speed up their housing plans, with a target of 100,000 new middle-class homes by 2024-25.

Trudeau strained to be heard at times during the announcement as a chorus of hecklers shouted and booed.

Click to play video: 'Toronto ‘condo comeback’ underway amid return to urban cores' Toronto ‘condo comeback’ underway amid return to urban cores
Toronto ‘condo comeback’ underway amid return to urban cores – Aug 5, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
housing affordability taghome prices Canada tagreal estate canada tagHousing prices Canada tagCanada cost of living tagcanada real estate bubble tagjustin trudeau housing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers