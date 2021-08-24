Trudeau’s housing affordability plan makes pitch to ban blind bidding, foreign buyers

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would help renters become homeowners through $1 billion in loans and grants, while also banning blind bidding and putting a two-year moratorium on foreign buyers.

During an election campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., Trudeau says the plan would help develop rent-to-own projects with an array of partners, creating a pathway to home ownership for renters in five years or less.

It would also create a “Homebuyers’ Bill of Rights” that would establish a legal right to a home inspection, something some have resorted to waiving amid frantic bidding wars and fevered races to snatch up homes in an increasingly cutthroat Canadian real estate market.

The Liberals say their plan would help young Canadians afford a down payment faster by introducing a tax-free First Home Savings Account.

It would allow Canadians under 40 to save up to $40,000 toward their first home, and withdraw it tax-free to put toward their purchase, with no requirement to repay it.

The plan also includes a Housing Accelerator Fund, which would make $4 billion available to help large cities speed up their housing plans, with a target of 100,000 new middle-class homes by 2024-25.

Trudeau strained to be heard at times during the announcement as a chorus of hecklers shouted and booed.

