Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFIA announces recall of Veggie Foodle brand product

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2021 11:46 am
A file photo of the CFIA logo. View image in full screen
A file photo of the CFIA logo. CREDIT: https://www.inspection.gc.ca

Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling Veggie Foodle brand 100% vegetable green zucchini / noodles from the marketplace due to possible listera contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced.

This product has been distributed in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and possibly other provinces in 340 gram packages. The expiration date is August 18.

Read more: Some deli products containing broccoli recalled over Listeria concerns

This product should not be consumed, CFIA advises.

Trending Stories

Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, says the CFIA.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes does not necessarily show any visible spoilage or a suspicious odor, but can still make the consumer sick. Possible symptoms are: vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle pain, severe headache and stiff neck.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Food tagMontreal tagCFIA tagFood Recall taglisteria tagRecalled products tagveggie noodle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers