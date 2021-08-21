CFIA announces recall of Veggie Foodle brand product

Send this page to someone via email

Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling Veggie Foodle brand 100% vegetable green zucchini / noodles from the marketplace due to possible listera contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has announced.

This product has been distributed in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and possibly other provinces in 340 gram packages. The expiration date is August 18.

This product should not be consumed, CFIA advises.

Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, says the CFIA.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes does not necessarily show any visible spoilage or a suspicious odor, but can still make the consumer sick. Possible symptoms are: vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle pain, severe headache and stiff neck.

