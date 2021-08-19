Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Organic matter, lack of rain, heat causing odour in parts of Regina’s Wascana Creek

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 4:46 pm
Regina has received so much rain over the last week the city has been forced to release partially-treated and untreated wastewater into Wascana Creek. View image in full screen
The recent stretch of hot weather and lack of rain has caused a build-up of organic matter in Regina's Wascana Creek creating an odour. Steve Silva / Global News

There’s an odour to hard to ignore coming from parts of Wascana Creek in Regina and it’s been that way for weeks.

The City of Regina says it’s from a buildup of organic matter and a lack of rain in the recent stretch of hot weather.

Read more: ‘What a blessing’: Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek

Organic matter is a combination of vegetation that has died of any kind of animal droppings upstream that may be in the creek,” said Kurtis Doney, Regina’s director of water, waste and environment.

“Anything that is basically alive at one time, like plant life is an example.”

He said the lack of rain is causing the creek to be extremely stagnant as no water is flowing through it. Doney also said there are some fish who have not survived the summer due to a lack of oxygen, adding to the smell.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Large carp pooling for ‘drink of oxygen’ in Regina creek

The city says it lets Mother Nature take care of these types of issues.

Wascana Creek is a very long flowing creek so it is typical where there are odours later in the summer,” Doney said. “As the rain comes, we’ll see those odours pass through.”

As for the dead fish some people are seeing in the creek, Doney said it’s best to contact the city to remove it if necessary.

Click to play video: 'Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek' Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek
Regina MLA helps pull woman, cat from Wascana Creek – Jun 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagCity of Regina tagHeat tagHot Weather tagFish tagWascana Creek tagodor tagRegina Wascana Creek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers