Stampeders list rookie Maier as the starter against Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rookie American quarterback Jake Maier will make his first CFL start Friday when the Calgary Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes.

Maier was listed ahead of Canadian Michael O’Connor when Calgary (0-2) released its depth chart Thursday for the game against Montreal (1-0).

Maier replaces veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, who went on the six-game injured list earlier this week with a broken fibula.

The move is surprising as O’Connor, a 25-year-old Ottawa native, was expected to start in Mitchell’s absence.

O’Connor is in his second CFL season, first with Calgary. He dressed for nine games with Toronto in 2019, seeing action in two.

Story continues below advertisement

DEPTH CHART, CALGARY STAMPEDERS VS MONTREAL pic.twitter.com/qJm2qJntmA — markonfootball (Instagram: talk_stamps) (@Markonfootball) August 19, 2021

Listen to Calgary Stampeders vs Montreal Alouettes on Global News Radio 770 CHQR on Friday, Aug. 20. Pregame show starts at 6 p.m. with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.