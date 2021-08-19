Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Stampeders list rookie Maier as the starter against Alouettes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2021 12:59 pm

Rookie American quarterback Jake Maier will make his first CFL start Friday when the Calgary Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes.

Maier was listed ahead of Canadian Michael O’Connor when Calgary (0-2) released its depth chart Thursday for the game against Montreal (1-0).

Maier replaces veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, who went on the six-game injured list earlier this week with a broken fibula.

Read more: Calgary Stampeders put veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell on 6-game injured list

The move is surprising as O’Connor, a 25-year-old Ottawa native, was expected to start in Mitchell’s absence.

Trending Stories

O’Connor is in his second CFL season, first with Calgary. He dressed for nine games with Toronto in 2019, seeing action in two.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen to Calgary Stampeders vs Montreal Alouettes on Global News Radio 770 CHQR on Friday, Aug. 20. Pregame show starts at 6 p.m. with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFL tagCalgary Stampeders tagMontreal Alouettes tagBo Levi Mitchell tagJake Maier tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers