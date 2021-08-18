Forge FC draw with C.D. FAS, advance to round of 16 in Concacaf League

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC have moved on to the final 16 of the Concacaf League after a 2-2 tie in the second leg of their preliminary round match with El Salvador’s C.D. FAS on Tuesday night.

The game was delayed after the 15th minute by an extreme weather delay and problem with lights at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador.

When play resumed, almost an hour later, the current reigning Canadian Premier League (CPL) champs were able to overcome a 1-0 deficit thanks to the play of defender Jonathan Grant, who had a goal and set up another for forward Joshua Navarro in the second half.

Forge won the two-match aggregate tie with a 5-2 goal difference.

Next up will be Panama’s Club Atletico Independiente in another two-game aggregate, with the first leg set for Sept. 21.

Forge return to CPL play Sunday at Tim Horton’s Field against Halifax Wanderers.

15' | Leaving the Field The players are leaving the field due to the extreme weather that the players and attendees are experiencing#CDFAS 1-0 #ForgeFC | #SCL21 — Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) August 18, 2021

