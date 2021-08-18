Menu

Sports

Forge FC draw with C.D. FAS, advance to round of 16 in Concacaf League

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 1:02 am
Defender Jonathan Grant in action during Forge FC's matchup with El Salvador's C.D. FAS in the 2021 Concacaf League. View image in full screen
Defender Jonathan Grant in action during Forge FC's matchup with El Salvador's C.D. FAS in the 2021 Concacaf League. @concacaf

Forge FC have moved on to the final 16 of the Concacaf League after a 2-2 tie in the second leg of their preliminary round match with El Salvador’s C.D. FAS on Tuesday night.

The game was delayed after the 15th minute by an extreme weather delay and problem with lights at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador.

Read more: Vancouver Whitecaps say three academy players assaulted in ‘racially motivated’ attack

When play resumed, almost an hour later, the current reigning Canadian Premier League (CPL) champs were able to overcome a 1-0 deficit thanks to the play of defender Jonathan Grant, who had a goal and set up another for forward Joshua Navarro in the second half.

Forge won the two-match aggregate tie with a 5-2 goal difference.

Next up will be Panama’s Club Atletico Independiente in another two-game aggregate, with the first leg set for Sept. 21.

Forge return to CPL play Sunday at Tim Horton’s Field against Halifax Wanderers.

 

