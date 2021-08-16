Boil water advisory and outdoor watering ban issued for Okotoks

Send this page to someone via email

A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Okotoks on Sunday evening due to compromised water levels in two town reservoirs.

An Alberta Emergency Alert explains a leak at the north end of town caused the low water supply in the reservoirs.

Though the water lines have been re-pressurized, Alberta Health Services issued the boil water advisory out of an “abundance of caution,” the alert said.

According to the Town of Okotoks website, the boil water advisory was issued for residents in Zone 3 and Zone 4, including the neighbourhoods of D’Arcy Ranch, partial areas of Sandstone, Crystal Shores, Wedderburn, Crystal Green, Suntree, Air Ranch and partial areas of Crystal Ridge.

Town officials are asking residents in the impacted areas to boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking or using it for dental purposes.

“This is a precautionary measure that should be followed until further notice,” said Chris Radford, operations and water utilities, director for the Town of Okotoks. “We want to thank those impacted by this advisory for their support and patience as we work through flushing and water quality testing to confirm the safety of the water,”

In addition, the Town of Okotoks also issued a mandatory outdoor watering ban, and is asking people to stop all outdoor watering “immediately.”

“We are losing valuable water reserves and approaching levels reserved strictly for fire suppression,” Okotoks fire chief Trevor Brice said. “Please continue to take all steps possible to reduce water consumption.”

Area residents with questions on the advisory can call Okotoks Water Services at 403-938-1230.