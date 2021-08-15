1 injured after shooting at banquet hall in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital after a late night shooting at Niagara region banquet facility on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at Bled Hall, located on South Service Road, in the Town of Lincoln.

“The investigation revealed that at approximately 10:35 p.m., a 33-year-old male victim sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release.

“The victim was transported to an out of Region Hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

Detectives say there is no further risk to the public and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

