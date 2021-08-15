Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 injured after shooting at banquet hall in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:29 pm
1 injured after shooting at banquet hall in Niagara Region - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

One person was sent to hospital after a late night shooting at Niagara region banquet facility on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at Bled Hall, located on South Service Road, in the Town of Lincoln.

“The investigation revealed that at approximately 10:35 p.m., a 33-year-old male victim sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” Niagara Regional Police said in a release.

Read more: Damage in the millions after fire at Hamilton truck repair business on Barton Street

“The victim was transported to an out of Region Hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

Trending Stories

Detectives say there is no further risk to the public and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown after shots fired between 2 groups, Toronto police say' Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown after shots fired between 2 groups, Toronto police say
Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown after shots fired between 2 groups, Toronto police say
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagNiagara news tagGrimsby tagLincoln tagBeamsville tagsouth service road tagbled hall tagshooting at bled hall tagshooting in lincoln tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers