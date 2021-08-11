Police arrest suspects accused of hitting OPP officer with truck in Dunnville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend incident in which a peace officer was struck by an alleged stolen vehicle in Dunnville, Ont.

Investigators say two West Lincoln residents were picked up in Hamilton on Tuesday and appeared before a justice on Wednesday afternoon in Cayuga.

A 28-year-old man is facing 17 charges related to possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

The other suspect, 15, faces three offences tied to possession of stolen goods and obstructing police.

“OPP would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our media partners and members of the community that assisted with this ongoing investigation,” acting Inspector and detachment commander Jodi Kays said in a release.

“As a result, both of these individuals were taken into custody without incident.”

On Saturday, the officer was hit around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a Broad Street East business during an attempt to arrest the accused.

The pair are alleged to have stolen a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck pulling a white enclosed trailer.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

