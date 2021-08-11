Menu

Crime

Police arrest suspects accused of hitting OPP officer with truck in Dunnville, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 4:49 pm
OPP on scene in the parking lot of a local business in Dunville, Ont. August 8, 2021. A peace officer was struck by truck during an incident on Broad Street East. View image in full screen
OPP on scene in the parking lot of a local business in Dunville, Ont. August 8, 2021. A peace officer was struck by truck during an incident on Broad Street East. @opp_wr

Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend incident in which a peace officer was struck by an alleged stolen vehicle in Dunnville, Ont.

Investigators say two West Lincoln residents were picked up in Hamilton on Tuesday and appeared before a justice on Wednesday afternoon in Cayuga.

A 28-year-old man is facing 17 charges related to possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

The other suspect, 15, faces three offences tied to possession of stolen goods and obstructing police.

Read more: WATCH: Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County

“OPP would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our media partners and members of the community that assisted with this ongoing investigation,” acting Inspector and detachment commander Jodi Kays said in a release.

Trending Stories
“As a result, both of these individuals were taken into custody without incident.”

On Saturday, the officer was hit around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a Broad Street East business during an attempt to arrest the accused.

Read more: Norfolk driver charged for going 110 km/h over speed limit: OPP

The pair are alleged to have stolen a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck pulling a white enclosed trailer.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Mother of man killed by alleged impaired driver in Toronto crash speaks out' Mother of man killed by alleged impaired driver in Toronto crash speaks out
Mother of man killed by alleged impaired driver in Toronto crash speaks out
