Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation over sexual harassment allegations

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 10, 2021 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Cuomo accuser breaks silence in first interview since filing criminal complaint' Cuomo accuser breaks silence in first interview since filing criminal complaint
WATCH: Cuomo accuser breaks silence in first interview since filing criminal complaint

Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations Tuesday in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The three-term governor’s decision was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. It came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, will become the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the post.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New York tagAndrew Cuomo tagCuomo sexual harassment allegations tagandrew cuomo resigns tagandrew cuomo resigns sexual harassment allegations tagcuomo resigns tagcuomo sexual misconduct tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers