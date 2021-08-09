Manitoba ski resort latest victim of extreme drought, cancelling winter season

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Manitoba ski resort is pre-emptively cancelling its 2021 winter season due to the severe drought facing the province.

In a statement Monday, Holiday Mountain — located near the community of La Riviere, southeast of Winnipeg — said it’s suspending operations for the upcoming season due to the extreme weather conditions the province has faced this summer.

“The unprecedented drought conditions across southern Manitoba have significantly impacted the resort’s snowmaking water source,” the statement said.

“Without the ability to make snow, the resort cannot open.”

Holiday Mountain is just the latest organization affected by the drought, which has wreaked havoc on Manitoba farmers and even caused some communities to declare states of emergency and limit water consumption.

Last week, the Red River Basin Commission’s Steve Strang told 680 CJOB climate change is definitely making its impact felt this year on Manitoba’s waterways.

“Our waters are getting warmer, and with warmer water, we’re also seeing more algae blooms,” said Strang, “and we’re seeing changes in the entire ecosystem.

“Our area, the Red River basin, our flows are down to about 53 per cent of what’s normal, and then the Winnipeg River, the largest river that adds to Lake Winnipeg — they’re down to 45 per cent, so that’s a substantial drop.”

