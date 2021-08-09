Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 injured in shooting at Mississauga party with 100 guests: police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 6:40 am
Peel police say three people were injured at a shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Peel police say three people were injured at a shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening. Andrew Collins/Global News

Three people have been injured after a shooting at a party of 100 people Sunday evening, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Hurontario Street and World Drive at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a male victim called investigators after fleeing the scene and two more female victims made their own way to hospital.

The man was later taken to a trauma centre, police said, however, all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No weapons were recovered. There are no suspect(s) descriptions at this time.

Trending Stories

Police said of the 100 people in attendance, only eight remained when officers arrived. Investigators are looking to speak to the other attendees.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagMississauga shooting tagHurontario street tagPeel Shooting tagPeel crime tagWorld Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers