3 injured in shooting at Mississauga party with 100 guests: police

Three people have been injured after a shooting at a party of 100 people Sunday evening, Peel police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Hurontario Street and World Drive at around 8:30 p.m.
Police said a male victim called investigators after fleeing the scene and two more female victims made their own way to hospital.
The man was later taken to a trauma centre, police said, however, all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No weapons were recovered. There are no suspect(s) descriptions at this time.
Police said of the 100 people in attendance, only eight remained when officers arrived. Investigators are looking to speak to the other attendees.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
