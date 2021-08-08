Sixty-year-old man stabbed and left with injuries in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s was seriously injured in an argument that allegedly escalated in downtown Montreal on Sunday morning.

The 65-year-old victim who worked as an urban cleaning agent was reportedly injured in the upper body by a sharp object a little after 10 a.m., reports the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The man was transported to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested not far from the scene of the assault which occurred on rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, near rue du Fort. The man will be met by police over the next few hours.

A security perimeter has been erected in the area. The investigation is continuing in order to understand the exact circumstances of this event.

