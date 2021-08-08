Menu

Calendar

Canada

Sixty-year-old man stabbed and left with injuries in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2021 7:11 pm
Sixty-year-old man stabbed and left with injuries in Montreal - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A man in his 60s was seriously injured in an argument that allegedly escalated in downtown Montreal on Sunday morning.

The 65-year-old victim who worked as an urban cleaning agent was reportedly injured in the upper body by a sharp object a little after 10 a.m., reports the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Read more: Two men shot in front of a Montreal restaurant on Marché Central

The man was transported to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested not far from the scene of the assault which occurred on rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, near rue du Fort. The man will be met by police over the next few hours.

A security perimeter has been erected in the area. The investigation is continuing in order to understand the exact circumstances of this event.

Click to play video: 'Residents and merchants in Montreal’s Old Port concerned over recent shootings' Residents and merchants in Montreal’s Old Port concerned over recent shootings
Residents and merchants in Montreal’s Old Port concerned over recent shootings – May 31, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
