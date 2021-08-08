Police struck with reportedly stolen truck in Dunnville, Ont.: OPP

A police officer was taken to hospital after being struck by an allegedly stolen vehicle in Dunnville, Ont.
OPP say it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a local business on Broad Street East.
Officers were trying to arrest the suspects that were driving a stolen truck when the driver struck the officer and fled.
Police are looking for the suspects driving the dark coloured Ford pickup truck pulling a white enclosed trailer.
The officer that was struck was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
OPP is continuing to investigate, and is asking local businesses, homeowners or anyone in the area with video surveillance to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
