More music, food, fun coming to Dundas Place in London, Ont. for rest of summer

The fun has begun on London, Ont.’s downtown flex street.

The City of London says additional weekly programming has been introduced on Dundas Place to support dining and shopping in the core.

“(Businesses) on Dundas Place have been going through a difficult time,” said Ryan Craven, the manager of core area programs with the City. “They had a couple of years of construction followed by COVID-19, so we’re really trying to bring life back to the area.”

Throughout July, Dundas Place’s sidewalks had been programmed with visual artists and musicians each week.

As more people visit the area, the City says additional programming is being added.

Upcoming events include Free Comic Book Day on Aug. 14 where hundreds of free comics will be distributed to visitors. Vintage on the Block — a vintage street sale — is set to take place Aug. 21.

Throughout July, @DundasPlace’s wide sidewalks were programmed with visual artists and musicians each week. As more people are visiting the area and patios are being added, additional programming is also being planned.https://t.co/3c1plKId6I#LdnOnt | #OurCoreArea 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oLaYYhULQx — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) August 6, 2021

There are also events that take place weekly.

“We’re doing food trucks nights on Wednesdays (between) Ridout and Talbot,” said Craven.

“We had our first one this weekend and it was great. I went with my family and it was a beautiful night. There was live music, the band was interacting with my kids, there were a ton of food trucks and lots of options.”

Patios can also extend into the street and musicians and artists will be performing from Thursdays to Sundays.

Additional programming on the flex street will impact traffic.

Sections of Dundas Street, from Ridout to Wellington Streets, will close to vehicle traffic at times but will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Vehicle traffic will be unable to travel east or west along Dundas Street during these times:

Dundas Street closed between Ridout Street and Talbot Street

Wednesdays between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Dundas Street closed between Ridout Street and Wellington Street

Thursday and Friday evenings between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Saturday evenings between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The road closures will take place each week through August and September.

Visitors can use the promo code ‘CORE’ on the Honk app to take advantage of free two-hour parking downtown.

The City is reminding visitors to continue following COVID-19 safety measures and to maintain physical distancing.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady