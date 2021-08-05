Menu

Canada

Guelph police charge driver after pedestrian was struck by vehicle

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 12:28 pm
Guelph police have charged a 72-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a 72-year-old woman. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 72-year-old woman has been charged after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle making a turn.

The pedestrian walked away with minor injuries and did not need medical attention, police said in a news release.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

