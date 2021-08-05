Guelph police charge driver after pedestrian was struck by vehicle

Guelph police say a 72-year-old woman has been charged after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road at around 1:30 p.m.
Police said a woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle making a turn.
The pedestrian walked away with minor injuries and did not need medical attention, police said in a news release.
The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
