Guelph police charge driver after pedestrian was struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a 72-year-old woman has been charged after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle making a turn.

The pedestrian walked away with minor injuries and did not need medical attention, police said in a news release.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

1:26 Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID – Jul 2, 2021

Advertisement