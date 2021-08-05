Menu

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video shooting Canadian comedy ‘The Lake’ in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2021 10:58 am
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. View image in full screen
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

TORONTO — Amazon Prime Video is creating a comedy series shot and set in northern Ontario’s cottage country.

The company says production has started on “The Lake,” which stars Canadian actor Jordan Gavaris of “Orphan Black” fame and Julia Stiles of “Hustlers” and “The Bourne Identity.”

The cast also includes Madison Shamoun of “Black-ish” and comedian Jon Dore.

Gavaris’s character is back on home soil after living abroad and looking to reconnect with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in his teens.

Read more: TIFF announces more films, from Cannes winning horror ‘Titane’ to Oscar Peterson doc

Shamoun plays the daughter he tries to bond with at the idyllic lake from his childhood.

Stiles plays his stepsister, who inherited his father’s family cottage.

Amazon says the story goes from family bonding in nature to “petty rivalry, strained relationships, day drinking, and mosquito-ravaged sunburns.”

Toronto and Los Angeles-based production company AMAZE produces the half-hour series, with Julian Doucet of “Killjoys” as writer and an executive producer.

“The Lake” is the fourth announced Canadian Amazon Original series following the upcoming revival of the sketch series “The Kids in the Hall,” docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs” and comedy-variety series “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada.”

Amazon plans to launch “The Lake” next year exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
