Edmonton looking to give bylaw more weight with stronger harassment definitions

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is recommending changes to the Public Places Bylaw to strengthen the definition of what qualifies as harassment.

The amendments were to include harassment based on race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.

City council asked administration in April to work with the Anti-Racism Advisory Committee to review and update the anti-bullying sections of the Public Places bylaw.

On Aug. 11, the Community and Public Services Committee will discuss the proposed changes.

On Aug. 16, if the committee decides, the bylaw amendments will be voted on by council.

Story continues below advertisement

“Administration consulted with several of city council’s advisory committees, including the Anti-Racism Advisory Committee, to help shape the changes in the proposed draft,” the city said in a news release Wednesday.

“This review recommends changes that will provide greater clarity and create a safer environment for all Edmontonians.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This review recommends changes that will provide greater clarity and create a safer environment for all Edmontonians."

The proposed changes suggest keeping the fines for breaking the Public Places Bylaw the same: $250 for a first offence, double that for subsequent offences.

However, city council can choose to increase the fines at a later date, if needed.

2:22 Kenney says federal government should look at mandatory sentences for hate crimes after reported Edmonton attack Kenney says federal government should look at mandatory sentences for hate crimes after reported Edmonton attack – Jun 14, 2021

“Council also asked administration to look at using restorative justice practices in response to offences under this bylaw,” the city release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton rally demanding increased protection for Muslim women amidst latest attack

“Administration is asking council for additional time to thoroughly explore this approach as it continues work to enhance community safety, well-being, inclusion and anti-racism in Edmonton.”