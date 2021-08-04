Vigil organizers want justice after Black man killed by police in Montreal suburb

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil will be held on Wednesday evening in Repentigny, Que., where a 37-year-old Black man was shot dead by police Sunday morning after his family called 911 for help.

“I’m very angry about what happened. I called for help and they killed my son,” Marie-Mireille Bence, the victim’s mother, said to reporters on Monday.

Jean-René Junior Olivier was shot three times in the stomach just a few houses down from his mother’s home on a residential street in the suburb north of Montreal.

The family says they called Repentigny police just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday and told authorities Olivier was confused, unstable and armed with a knife.

Police say they found the man outside and tried speaking to him but he fled on foot and allegedly became threatening toward officers. Police say they then attempted to use pepper spray on him to try and subdue him but it didn’t work, so they shot him multiple times in the stomach, which resulted in his death.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Marie-Mireille Bence, mother of Jean-René Jr. Olivier, who was shot dead by police, holds a picture of her son in front of the family home in Repentigny, Que. on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

“He was not dangerous,” the victim’s mother said. “He didn’t have a gun on him, he just had a knife.”

The family says Olivier had discarded the knife on the ground before police shot him.

“He threw the knife on the ground and that’s when they shot him. They shot him three times,” Bence said. “I called for help and I lost my son. I find it absurd because there were other ways of dealing with this, of bringing him under control.”

The death has Olivier’s mother thinking twice about calling police.

“If tomorrow I have another problem, will I call 911? Not at all, because I do not have confidence in the police,” Bence said.

1 2 View image in gallery mode Kayshawn Olivier, son of Jean-René Junior Olivier, who was shot dead by a police officer, addresses the media next to Marie-Mireille Bence, left, mother of the victim, and Dolmine Laguerre, a cousin, during a news conference in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson 2 2 View image in gallery mode Marie-Darline Bence, a cousin of Jean-René Junior Olivier, who was shot dead by police, is consoled outside the family in Repentigny, Que., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The case was transferred to Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), to investigate what happened.

“It’s regrettable that the intervention of a man in a mental health crisis leads to his death,” said Pierre-Richard Thomas, president of non-profit Lakay Media, which organized Wednesday’s sit-in vigil.

“This is one more incident of police not properly responding to a mental health scenario and racially profiling a Black man.”

Thomas said the vigil is set to honour Olivier’s memory and his family, but also to call for justice.

He told Global News he and other organizers want to see an apology from the police force to the family and the community it serves, that the officers involved face consequences once the BEI’s investigation is concluded, changes to policing and more mental health resources available in the diverse area.

He added that he also wants to see the suburb of Repentigny acknowledge that its police force has a racial profiling issue — which Thomas said has been well-documented.

Repentigny police have been hit with four racial profiling cases upheld by the Quebec Human Rights Commission in recent years.

The situation isn’t unique to Quebec.

A 2018 report from the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) found that Black residents in Toronto are 20 times more likely to be killed by police than white people.

Black residents in Toronto only make up 8.8 per cent of the city’s population but account for 61 per cent of cases in which police used force that led to death and 70 per cent of all cases where a police shooting resulted in death.

Wednesday evening’s vigil will be held on in front of Repentigny City Hall at 6 p.m.