Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Phone scams: RCMP issue reminder after North Okanagan senior conned out of $3K

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 3:45 pm
Police say the senior took a phone call earlier in the day from a person purporting to be a bank manager.
Police say the senior took a phone call earlier in the day from a person purporting to be a bank manager. File / Global News

Police are again reminding the public about phone scams after an Okanagan senior fell prey this week.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, an elderly Enderby resident contacted them on Thursday after being cheated out of approximately $3,000.

Police say the senior took a phone call earlier in the day from a person purporting to be a bank manager.

Read more: Huron County resident out $700K prompts romance scam warning from OPP

“The fraudster told the victim their bank account had been compromised and convinced the victim to log into their bank account in order to restore the security settings,” said RCMP.

The thief then coaxed the victim into purchasing more than $3,000 in Google Play cards.

Story continues below advertisement

When the call ended, the victim realized they had been scammed and contacted her bank and police.

“Sadly, scammers and fraudsters are continuing to target seniors in our community,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“We are encouraging anyone with elderly family members to discuss how to recognize a scam and what they can do to keep themselves safe and help prevent them from falling victim to these types of fraud.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'How to avoid falling victim to vacation scams this summer' How to avoid falling victim to vacation scams this summer
How to avoid falling victim to vacation scams this summer

To prevent being scammed, police suggest the following if you didn’t make the call or you don’t know who you’re talking to:

  • Never give out personal information over the phone.
  • Never pay a debt by crypto-currencies, such as Bitcoin.
  • This includes prepaid credit cards or gift cards such as Google Play, iTunes, Amazon or others.
  • If someone contacts you allegedly from a company, hang up and contact the company yourself to verify the information.

More information about preventing and reporting fraud can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New twist on an old telephone scam' New twist on an old telephone scam
New twist on an old telephone scam – Jun 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOkanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagEnderby tagPhone Scam tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagNorth Okanagan RCMP tagGoogle Play Cards tagPhone scam warning tagCon Man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers