Royal Alex Hospital emergency department put on lockdown Tuesday

The emergency department (ED) at the Royal Alexandra Hospital was on lockdown and EMS diversion Tuesday “as a precaution to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” Alberta Health Services told Global News.

An AHS spokesperson said all AHS facilities have plans and protocols to address situations like this and “provide a coordinated response and ensure continuity of care in a safe environment.”

AHS Protective Services and Edmonton Police Service were also called to the site.

As of 11:30 a.m., AHS was asking anyone needing emergency care go to another hospital in the Edmonton zone.

Emergency department wait times are posted online.

The rest of the hospital remained open to the public and AHS said it was safe for visitors, staff and patients.

AHS did not say what led to the lockdown.

