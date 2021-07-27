Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Royal Alex Hospital emergency department put on lockdown Tuesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 1:43 pm
The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta., on Sept. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta., on Sept. 23, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

The emergency department (ED) at the Royal Alexandra Hospital was on lockdown and EMS diversion Tuesday “as a precaution to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” Alberta Health Services told Global News.

An AHS spokesperson said all AHS facilities have plans and protocols to address situations like this and “provide a coordinated response and ensure continuity of care in a safe environment.”

AHS Protective Services and Edmonton Police Service were also called to the site.

Trending Stories

As of 11:30 a.m., AHS was asking anyone needing emergency care go to another hospital in the Edmonton zone.

Emergency department wait times are posted online.

The rest of the hospital remained open to the public and AHS said it was safe for visitors, staff and patients.

Story continues below advertisement

AHS did not say what led to the lockdown.

— More to come… 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagAlberta Health Services tagRoyal Alexandra Hospital tagEmergency Department tagEdmonton hospital tagRoyal Alex taghospital security tagedmonton ER tagedmonton hospital lockdown tagEMS diversion tagER lockdown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers