Firefighter taken to hospital after Toronto Street blaze

One firefighter was taken to hospital after a blaze at a vacant Toronto Street home Monday afternoon.
Crews were called just after 2 p.m. and launched an exterior defensive attack until it was safe to enter, where they went into offensive mode.
The city says the firefighter went to hospital after dealing with a heat-related injury. Another firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury, but didn’t need to go to hospital.
Crews were able to put the fire under control in about 90 minutes.
