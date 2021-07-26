Menu

News

Firefighter taken to hospital after Toronto Street blaze

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 11:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighter hospitalized after Toronto Street blaze' Firefighter hospitalized after Toronto Street blaze
One firefighter was taken to hospital after a blaze at a vacant Toronto Street home Monday afternoon.

Crews were called just after 2 p.m. and launched an exterior defensive attack until it was safe to enter, where they went into offensive mode.

Trending Stories

The city says the firefighter went to hospital after dealing with a heat-related injury. Another firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury, but didn’t need to go to hospital.

Crews were able to put the fire under control in about 90 minutes.

 

