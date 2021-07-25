Horse euthanized after chuckwagon championships in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

A horse was euthanized after an “unfortunate incident” during the final heat of the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in Red Deer on Saturday, according to a press release issued Sunday by Wagons at Westerner.

“One of the equine athletes lost stride causing the wagon to halt, allowing no time for reaction and affecting the driver behind as well,” the statement read.

The organization said a veterinarian cared for the horses and determined the extent of injuries.

“Unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained, one of the horses was euthanized,” it said.

"On close inspection of the animal and further review, it was determined a muscular-skeletal event occurred."

Wagons at Westerner said the veterinarian assessed all other animals after the race and found that they were in “good health,” adding that no drivers were injured.

The Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association and Westerner Park are committed to the safety of drivers and their animals, the release said.

“Every possible precaution is taken to ensure the animal’s safety and well-being,” it said.