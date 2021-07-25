Menu

Canada

Horse euthanized after chuckwagon championships in Red Deer

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 10:10 pm
Wagons at Westerner ran July 23-25, 2021. A horse was put down at the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in Red Deer on Saturday, July 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Wagons at Westerner ran July 23-25, 2021. A horse was put down at the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in Red Deer on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Credit: Westerner Days Fair & Exposition/Facebook

A horse was euthanized after an “unfortunate incident” during the final heat of the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships in Red Deer on Saturday, according to a press release issued Sunday by Wagons at Westerner.

“One of the equine athletes lost stride causing the wagon to halt, allowing no time for reaction and affecting the driver behind as well,” the statement read.

Read more: Chuckwagon drivers thankful for High River races as Calgary Stampede cancels Rangeland Derby

The organization said a veterinarian cared for the horses and determined the extent of injuries.

Trending Stories

“Unfortunately, due to the injuries sustained, one of the horses was euthanized,” it said.

“On close inspection of the animal and further review, it was determined a muscular-skeletal event occurred.”

Wagons at Westerner said the veterinarian assessed all other animals after the race and found that they were in “good health,” adding that no drivers were injured.

The Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association and Westerner Park are committed to the safety of drivers and their animals, the release said.

“Every possible precaution is taken to ensure the animal’s safety and well-being,” it said.

