Motorcyclist dead after single-rider crash in Southwest Middlesex, Ont.

Southwest Middlesex OPP say a motorcyclist has died after a single-rider collision.
Police say around 7 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a collision on Melbourne Road.
When they arrived, officers found the victim and the motorcycle in a ditch.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Chad Gardiner of Dutton.
Melbourne Road was closed for five hours but has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
