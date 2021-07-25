Motorcyclist dead after single-rider crash in Southwest Middlesex, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Southwest Middlesex OPP say a motorcyclist has died after a single-rider collision.

Police say around 7 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a collision on Melbourne Road.

When they arrived, officers found the victim and the motorcycle in a ditch.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Chad Gardiner of Dutton.

Melbourne Road was closed for five hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

