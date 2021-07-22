Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. shooting spree: RCMP removes top officers’ husbands from public inquiry team

By Sarah Ritchie Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP released most detailed timeline yet of what happened in Portapique' RCMP released most detailed timeline yet of what happened in Portapique
The RCMP has released its most detailed timeline yet of what happened in Portapique in April of 2020. The new information is part of the force’s response to a lawsuit filed by victims of the killing spree and their families. Sarah Ritchie has more. – Jun 16, 2021

The RCMP in Nova Scotia has replaced two members of the team assigned to provide information to the public inquiry into the April 2020 killing spree, after claims of a potential conflict of interest were raised.

Chief Supt. John Robin was assigned to lead the team. He’s married to Chief Supt. Janis Gray, who leads the Halifax RCMP.

Read more: RCMP’s silence about Nova Scotia shooting spree could be to blame for recent leaks: ex-cop

Retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike Butcher, who was also hired onto the project team, is the husband of Nova Scotia Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman, the top cop in the province.

Legal experts and former RCMP officers questioned the appointments, given that the Mass Casualty Commission is assigned to examine what happened during the killing spree, including the RCMP’s response and its communication with the public and the families of the 22 victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Following media reports, the RCMP said it launched a review of the appointments to determine whether all policies and procedures were followed.

Trending Stories

In an email to Global News, the RCMP said that review is complete, although it did not provide details of specific recommendations.

Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan, who’s in charge of contract and Indigenous policing for the RCMP, said in a statement that Chief Supt. Michael O’Malley will assume leadership of the project team in August.

“(Chief Supt.) Robin and retired (Staff Sgt.) Butcher also asked to step away from the Project Team in order to ensure the RCMP’s support to the Mass Casualty Commission remains a defendable, credible and transparent process,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top RCMP officer retiring days before public hearings into killing spree set to begin' Nova Scotia’s top RCMP officer retiring days before public hearings into killing spree set to begin
Nova Scotia’s top RCMP officer retiring days before public hearings into killing spree set to begin – Jul 13, 2021

Butcher’s wife, Bergerman, recently announced to the Nova Scotia RCMP that she will retire in early October, just days before the Mass Casualty Commission begins public hearings.

Story continues below advertisement

Those hearings are scheduled to run from Oct. 26 until Dec. 10. The commission will release an interim report in May 2022 and a final report six months later.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mass Shooting tagnova scotia shooting tagNova Scotia Shooting Spree tagMass Casualty Commission tagAss. Commissioner Lee Bergerman tagChief Supt. Janis Gray tagChief Supt. John Robin tagDeputy Commissioner Brian Brennan tagStaff Sgt. Mike Butcher tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers