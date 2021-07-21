Menu

Crime

London man, 21, accused of driving 116 km/h on city road, resisting arrest: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 21, 2021 4:51 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 21-year-old London man is facing charges after police allege he fled from officers after being caught driving nearly twice the posted speed limit along a road in the city’s southwest.

Police said it was around 2 a.m. on July 16 when a officer witnessed a driver allegedly travelling at 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone along Commissioners Road West near Topping Lane.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police said, however it continued west, eventually stopping in the parking lot of an address in the 400-block of Commissoners.

After parking the vehicle, police allege the driver fled on foot and was located hiding between two parked cars.

“During the course of the arrest, the suspect resisted, and other officers attended to the area to assist,” police said in a statement.

The accused faces three charges including resisting a peace officer, failure to stop for police, and racing a motor vehicle.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 7, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

