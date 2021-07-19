Missing St. Pierre-Jolys teen may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a St. Pierre-Jolys teen who may be in Winnipeg.
Bailey Poole, 13, was reported missing Friday.
He’s described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
