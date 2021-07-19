Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing St. Pierre-Jolys teen may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 4:15 pm
Bailey Poole. View image in full screen
Bailey Poole. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a St. Pierre-Jolys teen who may be in Winnipeg.

Bailey Poole, 13, was reported missing Friday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for missing Shamattawa fisherman

He’s described as five-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing Winnipeg man one week later' Search continues for missing Winnipeg man one week later
Search continues for missing Winnipeg man one week later – Apr 22, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagmissing person tagManitoba RCMP tagMissing Teen tagMissing boy tagMissing youth tagst-pierre-jolys rcmp tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers