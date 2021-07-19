Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces raft of charges after Corydon gun incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 3:15 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed incident at a Corydon Avenue establishment Sunday night.

The situation unfolded around 11:15 p.m., when a security guard tried to remove a man from the premises in the 700 block of Corydon. Police said the suspect punched the security guard and pointed a gun at his head, threatening to kill him.

Story continues below advertisement

The man then took off on foot and dumped the weapon, which was recovered after officers arrested the man with the help of the Tactical Support Team, the AIR-1 helicopter and K9 units.

The security guard, 28, said he didn’t need medical treatment.

The suspect is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
