Winnipeg man faces raft of charges after Corydon gun incident

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an armed incident at a Corydon Avenue establishment Sunday night.

The situation unfolded around 11:15 p.m., when a security guard tried to remove a man from the premises in the 700 block of Corydon. Police said the suspect punched the security guard and pointed a gun at his head, threatening to kill him.

Yesterday, at an establishment on Corydon, a security guard attempted to remove a male who was causing a disturbance. The suspect punched the security guard in the face, pointed a gun at his head & threatened to kill him. A 20-yr-old male has been charged.https://t.co/4BbzDhkhYv — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 19, 2021

The man then took off on foot and dumped the weapon, which was recovered after officers arrested the man with the help of the Tactical Support Team, the AIR-1 helicopter and K9 units.

The security guard, 28, said he didn’t need medical treatment.

The suspect is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

