Crime

Suspect in Peterborough convenience store robbery assaulted clerk, fled with cash: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 2:39 pm
The Peterborough Police Service says a woman stole cash from a convenience store on Saturday night.
The Peterborough Police Service says a woman stole cash from a convenience store on Saturday night. Peterborough Police Service

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a store in the area of Parkhill Road and Reid Street.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 2 suspects following armed robbery at convenience store

Police say they learned that a store clerk had closed the business for the day when she noticed a woman at the cash register.

“After a short scuffle, the suspect was able to flee the store with some cash,” police said Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, standing about five-foot-five. She was wearing a dark shirt or sweater and possibly wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

It was the second convenience store robbery in as many nights following an incident on Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagConvenience Store robbery tagPeterborough robbery tag

