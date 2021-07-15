Suspect in Peterborough convenience store robbery assaulted clerk, fled with cash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a store in the area of Parkhill Road and Reid Street.

Police say they learned that a store clerk had closed the business for the day when she noticed a woman at the cash register.

“After a short scuffle, the suspect was able to flee the store with some cash,” police said Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, standing about five-foot-five. She was wearing a dark shirt or sweater and possibly wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

It was the second convenience store robbery in as many nights following an incident on Friday.