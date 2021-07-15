Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Hot, dry weather for at least the next week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 2:07 pm
Mid-30 degree heat returns to the Okanagan on Sunday. View image in full screen
Mid-30 degree heat returns to the Okanagan on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

Smoky conditions will stick around the Okanagan, with sunny skies and temperatures hitting the mid-30s for much of the region on Thursday afternoon.

A slight bit of relief will slide in to finish the workweek, with the mercury falling to around 15 C on Thursday night, though it should rebound to around 31 on Friday afternoon.

Some clouds will finally build into the Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
Some clouds will finally build into the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine will start the day on Friday, with some clouds moving in later in the day before clearing into the weekend, bringing a return to nothing but sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will start on a cooler note, with a daytime high around 31 C on Saturday before rebounding into the mid-30s on Sunday.

The heat is slated to stick around to start next week, with afternoon temperatures hitting the mid-30s to start the week under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

