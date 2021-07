Send this page to someone via email

Six Edmonton Fire Rescue Crews responded to a blaze at a mobile home near 45 Street and 76 Avenue Wednesday morning.

A 911 call was made at 10:22 a.m. reporting a possible vehicle fire, EFRS said.

Crews arrived at 10:29 a.m. to find a mobile home on fire, not a vehicle.

Six crews are currently on scene, EFRS said, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come…

