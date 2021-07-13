Trio charged in alleged armed robbery at downtown London convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three London men are facing multiple charges after police allege a convenience store on Richmond Street in the downtown core was robbed Monday morning by three men wearing face masks.

It happened around 6:24 a.m. at a store in the 300-block of Richmond Street, police said. The three demanded cash and merchandise, and one of the suspect allegedly threatened an employee with a hammer, police said.

The group then fled with a quantity of cash and merchandise, police said. The store’s employee was not physically hurt, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

About six hours later, just before 12:30 p.m., police said they took three men into custody at an address close to the convenience store in the 100-block of King Street.

Police say they recovered cash, stolen merchandise, and a small quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old man, and two 31-year-old men, all from London, jointly face one count of armed robbery and one count of having face masked with intent.

One of the 31-year-old men also faces two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, while the other 31-year-old faces a charge of breach of probation.

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.