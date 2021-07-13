Theodore Too visits Kingston, Ont. before heading to new home

Send this page to someone via email

Theodore Too, the friendly tugboat, was docked in Kingston today.

The life-size version of the character from “Theodore Tugboat”, a popular kid’s TV show in the 90’s, is a long-standing icon in the Maritimes and a part of many Canadian childhoods.

“Theodore loves making friends everywhere he goes. His dream as a tug in the big harbour in Halifax was to grow up and be an ocean tug so, you know, we’ve helped him fulfill that dream,” says Theodore Too Chief Experience Officer, Natasha Mackow. “He’s grown up, he’s now a ‘Great Lakes Tug.'”

The tugboat is on its way from Halifax to dock in its new home port in Hamilton.

“We’re having a great time going from port to port, meeting new people, visiting old friends and really being a part of the communities that we visit,” says Mackow.

Jessica Beckstead worked as a tour guide on Theodore Too while attending Dalhousie University. She and her sons have visited the tugboat both days that he has been docked in Kingston.

“Being a Haligonian for a couple of years, a few years at least, it’s a little bit twanging my heart,” she says. “It’s a little bittersweet to see him out of ocean waters. But it’s so exciting to see his new endeavors.”

There was a steady, long line up throughout the day as Kingstonians waited for their chance at a picture with the boat.

Theodore’s crew handed out whistles with “Toot, Toot” written on them to children who stopped by.

Theodore Too is set to head off to its next port in Oshawa early Wednesday morning.